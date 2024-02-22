Joy Bangla Concert to be held outside Dhaka for the first time

The Joy Bangla Concert, traditionally held in Dhaka since 2015, will take place at the MA Aziz Stadium in the port city of Chattogram on March 7 this year. This marks the first time the concert will be held outside Dhaka.

Young Bangla, a platform established by the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) affiliated with the Awami League, arranged the Joy Bangla Concert to commemorate the historic speech of Bangabandhu on March 7.

Young Bangla is collaborating with the Chattogram District Administration and the Chattogram Metropolitan Police to organise the concert. According to a press release from the district administration, this year's event will showcase top bands and artistes including Artcell, Nemesis, and Chirkutt amongst others.

Preparations for the concert are underway at MA Aziz Stadium. Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman visited the venue on Tuesday to assess the overall situation and preparations.

According to the commissioner, "All our preparation activities are in progress. We are hopeful that we will be able to provide the people of Chattogram the concert they desire."

The renowned Joy Bangla Concert has been an annual event since 2015, taking place at the Army Stadium in the capital. However, there was no concert held in 2021-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.