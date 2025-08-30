Music
Hatirpool Sessions Season 3 drops new track ‘Unmukh Angshik’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Hatirpool Sessions has unveiled its latest track, "Unmukh Angshik", as part of Season 3. The song premiered yesterday at 8pm on the official Hatirpool Sessions YouTube channel.

Produced by Hatirpool Sessions and supported by Skitto, the project is curated by Anirudha Anu. Lyrics and composition are by Ruslan Rehman, with performances from The Rehman Duo — Rubayat Rehman (vocals) and Ruslan Rehman (vocals, guitar, programming). They are joined by Dippro Ahmed on piano, Anirudha Anu on guitar, and Amit Hasan Rudra on bass.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Ruslan Rehman noted that the collaboration had been long-awaited and carried a personal touch, blending experimental art rock with minimalistic elements. He also mentioned that this marks the final release of Hatirpool Sessions' third season.

Related topic:
hatirpool sessionsUnmukh AngshikHatirpool Sessions season 3Ruslan RehmanRubayat RehmanThe Rehman Duo
