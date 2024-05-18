‘Dilaram’ singer Hamida Banu’s hope for a home remains unfulfilled

Nine months ago, the Sunamganj deputy commissioner promised the homeless Hamida Banu a shelter project house in Sunamganj. However, despite their assurance, the 48-year-old folk musician still finds herself without a place to call home as the uncertainty of whether she will ever receive it looms over her like an empty roof.

Currently, Hamida Banu is making ends meet by working in a household. However, she has managed to secure a roof over her head alongside her daughter within the same household.

The Bangaon-born folk singer was propelled to stardom overnight following her rendition of Hason Raja's "Dilaram" on Coke Studio Bangla in September of last year.

On September 24, the entertainment section of Prothom Alo ran a feature on Hamida Banu, titled "Gaan ee Jailmukto Korechilo Taake". In that exclusive interview with Prothom Alo, Hamida Banu shared her heartfelt desire to spend the rest of her life with her children if she were to secure a home.

When the report caught the attention of Didar-e-Alam Mohammad Maksud Chowdhury, the then deputy commissioner of Sunamganj district administration, personally met with Hamida Banu. During their meeting, Chowdhury pledged to provide her with a house. As a gesture of support, he also presented Hamida with a harmonium.

Within just a month and a half, the government reassigned Mohammad Maksud Chowdhury from Sunamganj to Mymensingh. However, after his transfer, the house allotment process for Hamida Banu came to a standstill. Mohammad Rashed Iqubal Chowdhury took over as the deputy commissioner on December 5, of the previous year, assuming responsibility for the position.

Last Wednesday, the singer disclosed to Prothom Alo that she had visited the deputy commissioner's office on three separate occasions, with her most recent visit occurring just 20 days ago. In a tone tinged with regret, she expressed, "Despite these efforts, over the course of the last nine months, all I have received is the dashed hope of securing a home."

In an interview with Prothom Alo, the former deputy commissioner Maksud Chowdhury stated, "We provided the necessary papers and discussed with them the potential location for the house. They agreed but couldn't decide whether to proceed with the site we had suggested."

Meanwhile, Maksud Chowdhury has been transferred. Addressing the ongoing issue, Hamida Banu expressed her concerns, stating that although the deputy commissioner assured her they would designate a place for her to reside, no updates have been provided since. The folk musician remarked, "I am willing to stay wherever the location is, I just want a roof over my children and myself".

The current deputy commissioner Mohammad Rashed informed Prothom Alo on Wednesday that they would reach out to Hamida Banu to address her concerns. He further assured that they would carefully examine the matter.