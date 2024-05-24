Music
Chhayanaut arranges three-day Nazrul Utsav

Chhayanaut arranges three-day Nazrul Utsav
Photos: Collected

May 25 marks the birth anniversary of our national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. Commemorating his 125th birthday this year, Chhayanaut arranged a three-day (May 24, 25, and 26) celebration starting from today, at their auditorium.

The festival will showcase a variety of performances, including solo and ensemble songs, dances, readings, and poetry recitations. Alongside Chhayanaut artistes, additional performers will also participate to honour Nazrul.

The opening event on the first day (today) will be inaugurated at 6 pm, while on the second and third days, the programme will begin at 7 pm.

On the last day of the event, the cover of Chhayanaut's published book "Nazrul Sangeet: Tothyo, Bhab O Shurashandhan", which features the themes, melodies, and information of 50 Nazrul songs, will be unveiled. There will also be songs, dances, reading, and poetry recitations by the selected artistes.

Nazrul in film: Lesser known facts about our National Poet

Various organisations in the capital have arranged diverse events surrounding Nazrul's birthday. Bengal Foundation has also organised a two-day event.

The Ministry of Culture, Nazrul Institute, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, and various cultural and social institutions are set to celebrate the birth anniversary of the national poet.

 

 

 

