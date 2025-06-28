Music
Channel i to honour Ferdousi Rahman on 84th birthday today

Channel i to honour Ferdousi Rahman on 84th birthday today
Photo: Collected

Renowned singer and music legend Ferdousi Rahman is celebrating her 84th birthday today. To honour the occasion, Channel i has organised a special edition of its programme "Taroka Kothon", featuring the celebrated artiste.

The arrangement will include heartfelt stories from her childhood and decades-long musical journey. Channel i's director and head of News, Shykh Seraj, will greet her with flowers during the event. Popular "Esho Gaan Shikhi" faces Mithu and Monty, along with a group of young children, will also join to wish her well. Musician Kona and "Esho Gaan Shikhi" producer Menoka Hasan will offer birthday tributes as well.

Hosted by Sanjida and produced by Anannya Ruma, the show will air at 12:10pm on Channel i today.

Born on June 28, 1941, in Cooch Behar, India, Ferdousi Rahman hails from a musical dynasty—daughter of folk legend Abbasuddin Ahmed and sister to noted singer Mustafa Zaman Abbasi and former Chief Justice Mustafa Kamal. Trained by maestros such as Ustad Mohammad Hossain Khosru and Yusuf Khan Koraishi, Ferdousi Rahman began performing publicly at a very young age. At only eight, she appeared on radio in the programme "Khelaghar".

Her playback singing debut came in the 1960 film "Aasia", and she has lent her voice to around 250 films throughout the '60s and '70s. She was also a featured performer at the launch of Bangladesh Television in 1964 and pioneered "Esho Gaan Shikhi" two days later, on December 27.

