‘Kaanta Laga’ fame Shefali Jariwala dies at 42

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala, widely known for her breakout role in the music video "Kaanta Laga", has died at the age of 42, according to media reports.

She was brought to Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest but was declared dead on arrival. She was accompanied by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and three others.

The news of her sudden demise was first shared by journalist Vickey Lalwani on social media. In his post, Lalwani wrote, "Shefali Jariwala, the 'Kaanta Laga' girl, is no more. The cause of death is still unknown, but I can confirm she was brought dead to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital approximately 45 minutes ago."

Photo: Collected

Hospital sources confirmed that Shefali had already passed away before being brought in. "Her husband and a few others accompanied the body," said a staff member at the reception desk. When approached, Resident Medical Officer Dr. Vijay Lulla declined to comment, citing patient confidentiality. However, another doctor at the hospital, Dr. Sushant, later confirmed her passing and stated that her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Photo: Collected

Numerous celebrities, including Aly Goni and Mika Singh, expressed their condolences and paid tribute to actor-model Shefali Jariwala following news of her passing that surfaced late Friday.

Singer Mika Singh expressed his grief, saying, "I'm truly heartbroken and in shock… Our beloved star and my dear friend Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. It's hard to accept. You'll forever be remembered for your grace, radiant smile, and vibrant spirit."

Photo: Collected

As of now, Parag Tyagi has not made any public statement regarding his wife's death.

An old interview of Shefali Jariwala reflecting on her 'Kaanta Laga' fame is now going viral on social media. In a podcast with Paras Chhabra, the 42-year-old was asked about the iconic 2002 track. She responded, "There can only ever be one 'Kaanta Laga' girl, and that's me. I absolutely love it, and I want to be remembered as the Kaanta Laga girl for the rest of my life."

The viral success of the video opened doors to a number of projects in the entertainment industry, including an appearance in Salman Khan's hit film "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" and reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13.

Known for her outspoken nature and strong social media presence, Shefali also became an advocate for mental health awareness and women's empowerment in recent years. Her sudden passing has left fans and colleagues in shock, with an outpouring of grief and tributes flooding social media platforms. Many are remembering her as a fearless, vibrant figure who left a lasting impression on Indian pop culture.