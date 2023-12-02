'Channel i Band Fest 2023' held on a smaller scale due to elections

This year marks a departure from the tradition of celebrating Band Music Fest. The significance of December 1 holds a special place for band enthusiasts, typically celebrated by the annual commemoration known as "Band Music Day". Following this celebration, the Bangladesh Musical Bands Association (BAMBA) in collaboration with Channel i usually hosts the highly anticipated "Band Music Fest". However, this musical extravaganza has been deferred due to the impending national parliamentary elections.

In an update conveyed through social media yesterday, BAMBA confirmed the regrettable news regarding the postponement of the Band Music Fest. The decision has been made in light of the extensive election-related activities across the country. BAMBA stated that a future date for the festival would be announced after the elections.

"However, if not this year, 'BAMBA Channel i Band Fest 2023' will be organised at the beginning of the new year," said BAMBA authorities.

Then again another party confirmed that "Channel i Band Fest 2023" will be held on a small scale today.

According to Channel i, "It wasn't possible to organise a large-scale concert on Friday due to election activities. So today (December 2) 'Channel i Band Fest 2023' will be held at Channel I Square."

This festival will begin from 11 am today and run till late afternoon. Obscure, Ark, Vikings, Chime, Black, Mechanix, Mehreen, Stone, Sustain, F Minor, Natai and Bramhaputra amongst other musicians will perform throughout the event. Viewers can watch the festival live on Channel i.

Addressing the matter at large, Sheikh Monirul Alam Tipu, the vice president of BAMBA, stated, "Given the current election period and the ongoing political movements, we've decided to postpone the fest for now. We hope to reschedule it after the election concludes."

Approximately ten years ago, Ayub Bachchu proposed an initiative to Faridur Reza Sagar, Managing Director of Channel i, to host an annual concert at Channel i's premises every December 1 – featuring the country's foremost bands, thereby commemorating the day as "Band Music Day". This collaborative effort between Ayub Bachchu's vision and Channel i has successfully culminated in the "Band Music Day and Concert" for the past decade.