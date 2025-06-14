BTS’ J-Hope breaks YouTube record with ‘Killin’ It Girl’

BTS member J-Hope has returned to the global music scene with his latest single, "Killin' It Girl", breaking records within minutes of its release.

The music video for "Killin' It Girl", released on June 13, crossed one million views on YouTube in just 43 minutes, marking the fastest achievement by a Korean artiste in 2025. The previous record was held by BLACKPINK's Jennie for her solo track "Like Jennie".

Featuring American rapper GloRilla, the song blends elements of pop and hip-hop, with high-energy verses and dynamic production. According to BigHit Music, the track is described as "a hip-hop track that captures the adrenaline of love at first sight."

The video also showcases strong visuals, including a bold new look from J-Hope and a performance alongside dancer Alyssa Santos. Their on-screen chemistry has drawn praise from fans, further fuelling excitement surrounding the release.

"Killin' It Girl" arrives during BTS' 12th anniversary week, adding significance to the timing of J-Hope's comeback. The artiste performed the final show of his "Hope on the Stage" tour in Seoul last night (June 13).

As the single continues to trend globally, J-Hope's return has been met with enthusiasm from fans and industry observers alike.