Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jun 14, 2025 11:26 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 11:35 AM

Most Viewed

Music
Music

BTS’ J-Hope breaks YouTube record with ‘Killin’ It Girl’

Sat Jun 14, 2025 11:26 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 11:35 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jun 14, 2025 11:26 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 11:35 AM

BTS member J-Hope has returned to the global music scene with his latest single, "Killin' It Girl", breaking records within minutes of its release.

The music video for "Killin' It Girl", released on June 13, crossed one million views on YouTube in just 43 minutes, marking the fastest achievement by a Korean artiste in 2025. The previous record was held by BLACKPINK's Jennie for her solo track "Like Jennie".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Featuring American rapper GloRilla, the song blends elements of pop and hip-hop, with high-energy verses and dynamic production. According to BigHit Music, the track is described as "a hip-hop track that captures the adrenaline of love at first sight."

The video also showcases strong visuals, including a bold new look from J-Hope and a performance alongside dancer Alyssa Santos. Their on-screen chemistry has drawn praise from fans, further fuelling excitement surrounding the release.

"Killin' It Girl" arrives during BTS' 12th anniversary week, adding significance to the timing of J-Hope's comeback. The artiste performed the final show of his "Hope on the Stage" tour in Seoul last night (June 13).

Read more

BTS’ RM and V conclude military service, reignite new album anticipation

As the single continues to trend globally, J-Hope's return has been met with enthusiasm from fans and industry observers alike.

Related topic:
Killin’ It GirlBTS’ J-HopeJ-HopeBlackpink’s JennieLike JennieJ-Hope breaks YouTube record
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

J-Hope’s ‘Mona Lisa’ takes over iTunes charts globally

J-Hope’s ‘Mona Lisa’ takes over iTunes charts globally

2m ago
BTS unveils intriguing 2024 Festa timeline for 11th anniversary

BTS unveils mysterious 2024 Festa timeline for 11th anniversary

1y ago
‘We’ll quickly regroup’: J-Hope teases BTS’ post-military plans

‘We’ll quickly regroup’: J-Hope teases BTS’ post-military plans

1m ago
Armys may have to wait until 2026 for BTS reunion

Armys may have to wait until 2026 for BTS reunion

7m ago
BTS’ V charts 3 songs on Billboard Hot 100

BTS’ V charts 3 songs on Billboard Hot 100

5m ago
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনের প্রস্তুতির পাশাপাশি নিরপেক্ষতা নিশ্চিতে কর্মকর্তাদের প্রতি সিইসির আহ্বান

কঠোর নিরপেক্ষতা বজায় রাখতে এবং কোনো রাজনৈতিক দলের স্বার্থে কাজ না করতে কর্মকর্তাদের প্রতি আহ্বান জানান সিইসি।

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচন কমিশনকে সহায়তায় আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনী প্রস্তুত: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে