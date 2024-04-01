Arbovirus set to shine with new song ‘Indriyo’ from fourth album

Arbovirus, the hard rock band, is set to release the third song titled "Indriyo" from their fourth album "Republic of Arbovirus." The song is scheduled to be released on the band's YouTube channel, Spotify, Apple Music, and other digital platforms tonight at 11 PM.

Founding member and guitarist Suharto Sherif revealed that vocalist Montasir Mamun Shopno penned the lyrics and did the tune of this alternative rock piece. Mamun, who joined Arbovirus as a guitarist and lyricist in 2021, will be heard for the first time as a vocalist. Going forward, his vocals will become a regular feature, along with vocalist Shahan Kamal.

Sherif informed that work on the music video for the song is underway and it is expected to be released before or after Eid. This will be the third song released from the album, following "Anubhuti" and "Obastob," with a total of eight songs planned for the album. The fourth song is slated for release in April, with the remaining songs scheduled for August next year.

Apart from Sherif, Mamun, and Kamal, the current lineup of Arbovirus includes Sayemul Islam (drummer), Shams Alim Biswas (bassist), and Nilay Biswas (manager).