Apu Aman sings Nachiketa’s iconic tracks in ‘Abar Hothat Brishti’

Twenty-seven years after the release of the classic Bangladesh-India joint production "Hothat Brishti", a remake titled "Abar Hothat Brishti" is now in the works. The original 1998 film first aired on television before hitting cinemas and went on to become a box office success. Alongside the storyline, its songs—especially those sung by Nachiketa Chakraborty—remain beloved to this day.

Director Kamruzzaman has confirmed that three songs from the original soundtrack are being remade, with two additional new songs added to the film. Nachiketa's iconic tracks "Chhoto Chhoto Swopner Neel Megh" and "Shonali Prantore" will now be rendered by Close-Up 1 star Apu Aman, while "Ekdin Swopner Din" will be performed as a duet with Anupama Mukti. These songs retain the original lyrics and melodies but have been given fresh arrangements.

A new song titled "Ekti Golpo Olpo Olpo", written by Sudip Kumar Deep and composed by Emon Saha, will feature the vocals of Imran Mahmudul and Dilshad Nahar Kona. The recording recently took place at Focus Multimedia Studio in Moghbazar. Another new track is also in progress.

"Abar Hothat Brishti is a tribute to an iconic film whose songs people still hum," said Kamruzzaman. "That's why we're keeping three classics alongside two new tracks. Apu and Anupama have done a fantastic job, and the new song by Imran and Kona—filmed in Rangamati—came out beautifully. I hope the songs resonate just like before."

The original "Hothat Brishti" introduced audiences to newcomers Ferdous Ahmed and Priyanka Trivedi, whose chemistry won hearts. The remake features new leads Ariyan Sarwar and Radifa, whom the director believes will win audiences over as well.

The supporting cast includes Mou Khan, Kayes Arju, Jhuna Chowdhury, Farzana Chobi, and Azad Abul Kalam. Abar Hothat Brishti is being jointly produced by Impress Telefilm Ltd and Aashirbad Cholochitro and is scheduled for release on Valentine's Day 2026.