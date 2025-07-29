Eddie Murphy to play Inspector Clouseau in new 'Pink Panther' reboot

Comedy icon Eddie Murphy is stepping into the shoes of the legendary Inspector Clouseau in a new Pink Panther film, he confirmed in a recent interview with NBC's Today. This marks Murphy's addition to yet another iconic franchise, following hits like "Beverly Hills Cop", "Coming to America", and "Shrek".

Murphy revealed that, despite earlier plans to slow down, his upcoming schedule is packed. "I'm getting ready to do a George Clinton biopic," he said, referring to the Parliament-Funkadelic frontman. "I've already started Shrek 5. And I'm going to be Inspector Clouseau in the next Pink Panther."

While reacting to the casting, host Al Roker asked if the famously French detective would remain so with Murphy in the role. "Maybe," Murphy teased. "He has to be French, but he could also be Haitian. He's Black, for sure."

Originally portrayed by Peter Sellers in the 1963 classic, Inspector Clouseau is a bumbling detective chasing jewel thieves and causing chaos in the process. The character has been reprised by Alan Arkin, Roger Moore, and Steve Martin over the decades, and also featured in animated spin-offs alongside the iconic Pink Panther mascot.

Murphy's take on Clouseau is expected to bring a fresh twist while preserving the slapstick charm that made the character a fan favorite.