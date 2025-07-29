TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 29, 2025 03:03 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 04:12 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Eddie Murphy to play Inspector Clouseau in new 'Pink Panther' reboot

Tue Jul 29, 2025 03:03 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 04:12 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 29, 2025 03:03 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 04:12 PM
Eddie Murphy to play inspector clouseau in new pink panther reboot
Photo: Collected

Comedy icon Eddie Murphy is stepping into the shoes of the legendary Inspector Clouseau in a new Pink Panther film, he confirmed in a recent interview with NBC's Today. This marks Murphy's addition to yet another iconic franchise, following hits like "Beverly Hills Cop", "Coming to America", and "Shrek".

Murphy revealed that, despite earlier plans to slow down, his upcoming schedule is packed. "I'm getting ready to do a George Clinton biopic," he said, referring to the Parliament-Funkadelic frontman. "I've already started Shrek 5. And I'm going to be Inspector Clouseau in the next Pink Panther."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

While reacting to the casting, host Al Roker asked if the famously French detective would remain so with Murphy in the role. "Maybe," Murphy teased. "He has to be French, but he could also be Haitian. He's Black, for sure."

Originally portrayed by Peter Sellers in the 1963 classic, Inspector Clouseau is a bumbling detective chasing jewel thieves and causing chaos in the process. The character has been reprised by Alan Arkin, Roger Moore, and Steve Martin over the decades, and also featured in animated spin-offs alongside the iconic Pink Panther mascot.

'Esha Murder' set for OTT release this week
Read more

'Esha Murder' set for OTT release this week

Murphy's take on Clouseau is expected to bring a fresh twist while preserving the slapstick charm that made the character a fan favorite.

Related topic:
Eddie MurphyInspector ClouseauPink Panther film
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

EDDIE MURPHY ENGAGED

6y ago
Eddie Murphy reveals ‘Shrek 5’ and Donkey spinoff in the works

Eddie Murphy reveals ‘Shrek 5’ and Donkey spinoff in the works

1y ago

'Pink Panther' remake starring Eddie Murphy rumoured to be in the works

2y ago
‘Shrek 5’ set for July 2026 release with original stars returning

‘Shrek 5’ set for July 2026 release with original stars returning

1y ago
Eddie Murphy weds his longtime love Paige Butcher

Eddie Murphy weds his longtime love Paige Butcher

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

রাজনৈতিক সংশ্লিষ্টতার অভিযোগে সেনা কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে তদন্ত আদালত গঠন: আইএসপিআর

বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে বলা হয়, সম্প্রতি একটি আইনশৃঙ্খলা রক্ষাকারী বাহিনীর মাধ্যমে বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনীর এক কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে রাজনৈতিক সংশ্লিষ্টতা সংক্রান্ত অভিযোগ পাওয়া যায়। অভিযোগটি পাওয়ার সাথে সাথে...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

গুরুত্বপূর্ণ বিষয়ে ঐকমত্যের জন্য সাধুবাদ, নির্বাচিতদের অবশ্যই সেগুলো বাস্তবায়ন করতে হবে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে