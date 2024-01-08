Voting Across the country

Polling officials and agents of candidates wait for voters at a booth at Auchpara Government Primary School in Tongi (Gazipur-2). Photo: Anisur Rahman

Supporters of independent aspirant Salauddin Ripon assault a follower of AL nominee Zahid Faruk for casting fake votes at Batna Government Primary School in Barishal Sadar upazila (Barishal-5). Photo: Titu Das

An altercation breaks out between the supporters of Awami League candidate Motaherul Islam Chowdhury and independent aspirant Shamsul Haque Chowdhury at Abdus Sobhan Rahat Ali High School in Chattogram’s Patia. Photo: Rajib Raihan

Nurses queue up at Durga Kumar Government Primary School (Sylhet-1) in Sylhet city’s Hasan Market area minutes before Awami League candidate and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen cast his ballot at the centre. The nurses left the centre after Momen departed. Photo: Sheikh Nasir

Assisted by his grandson, in a jacket, an elderly voter enters the polling centre at Kalikaccha Pathshala High School in Brahmanbaria’s Sarail (Brahmanbaria-2) to cast his ballot. Photo: Masuk Hridoy

Supporters of candidates gather outside the Gorat Government Primary School in Ashulia of Savar (Dhaka-19). Photo: Palash Khan

Stamped ballots are lying on the floor of Kaiyagram Government Primary School in Chattogram’s Patia (Chattogram-12) after some people created chaos there. Photo: Rajib Raihan

Counting of ballots at Ashwini Kumar Hall on Barishal city’s Sadar Road. Photo: Titu Das

Voters line up at Pabla Dakshinpara Government Primary School in Khulna city’s Daulatpur area (Khulna-3). Photo: Habibur Rahman

A woman poses for a photo after casting ballot at Shaheed Titumir Primary School in Khulna city’s Khalishpur Mujgunni area (Khulna-3). Photo: Habibur Rahman

