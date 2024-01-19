TIB’s report on polls based on facts, reflects public opinion: BNP

BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan today said the report of the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on the 12th parliamentary election is based on facts and reflects public opinion.

He also said BNP together with the people of the country will restore democracy in the country by toppling the current regime through a street movement with fresh programmes.

He made the comments while talking to reporters after paying his respect to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at his Sher-e-Bangla Nagar grave marking the late president's 88th birth anniversary.

Asked about his thoughts on the ministers' comment opposing TIB's findings on polls, the BNP leader said, "Everyone is saying that the polls was rigged with irregularities. So, TIB's findings are reflection of public opinion."

Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member, said what BNP has been saying about the election is also reflection of public opinion. "So, TIB did not say this [election was not fair] to please BNP. It's findings are based on facts."

Leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies, led by the party standing committee members, paid homage to its founder Ziaur Rahman by placing wreaths at his grave.

On Wednesday, TIB described the 12th parliamentary election as a one-sided one and was staged to appear competitive.

At a press conference, TIB also unveiled the primary findings of their study on the January 7 polls and said such an election was an "ominous sign" for the country's democracy.

Nazrul appreciated the opinions given by local and foreign organisations disapproving the election held on January 7.

"Fairly speaking, we'll welcome those who speak on behalf of the people of Bangladesh. What we say matters, what people say matters ... We also thank all those who criticise injustice, tyranny, repression and vote-stealing," he added.

He said the country's people do not like the autocratic rule of the current Awami League government. He said the government has unjustly arrested the BNP leaders and activists, including Begum Khaleda Zia, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Mirza Abbas, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Shamsuzzaman Dudu and Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal.

Nazrul said Ziaur Rahman brought back democracy by ending the despotic rule of Baksal while Khaleda Zia restored democracy by ending Ershad's military dictatorship.

The BNP and its associated bodies are celebrating the 88th birth anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman today (Friday) with various programmes.

Born on January 19, 1936 at Bagbari in Bogura, Ziaur Rahman, founded BNP in 1978 and became the country's seventh president. Zia was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chattogram Circuit House on May 30, 1981.