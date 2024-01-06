Russian observers to monitor tomorrow’s polls

A three-member delegation of Russian observers will monitor tomorrow's parliamentary election in Bangladesh.

Andrei Shutov, member of the Russian Central Election Commission and the head of delegation, had a brief conversation with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen their arrival in Dhaka yesterday.

Andrei Shutov also had a brief discussion with Kazi Habibul Awal, Bangladesh chief election commissioner, at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

The vote casting will begin at 8:00am and continue till 4:00pm tomorrow in 299 out of the country's 300 constituencies.

Voting in Naogaon-2 has been postponed following the death of an independent contender, according to the Election Commission.

Some 1,970 candidates, including 436 independent contenders, are running in this year's general election.

Out of 44 political parties registered with the Election Commission, 16 parties are out of the electoral race. There are 11,93,32,934 voters who have voting rights under 260,856 booths of 42,024 polling stations in the constituencies, according to the EC.