PM casts ballot, confident about winning election

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today called upon the citizens to exercise their right to vote, saying that a conducive environment has been created for the elections.

"Conducive environment has been established. Your vote is very valuable. We fought a lot for the right to vote and I hope that all the people of the country will come to vote at the polling centres. Bangladesh will continue its democratic trend," she said after casting vote at Dhaka City College centre.

She expressed gratitude to the people for being able to conduct the election today amid many "obstacles and hurdles".

Hasina said that there were so many obstacles and hurdles, but the people of the country have been cautious about their voting rights, and election was urgently necessary.

"Because after five years there will be an election and people will cast their votes freely and we have been able to create that environment. Although here BNP-Jamaat alliance has carried out arson attacks and other destructive activities," she said.

She also mentioned that BNP-Jamaat alliance does not believe in democracy. They do not want welfare of the people of the country also, even they do not want the continuation of the democratic process.

"People will vote as they wish. And we were able to create that voting environment. Although BNP Jamaat alliance has caused many incidents including arson attacks," she said.

She mentioned that people of the country have witnessed that yesterday too.

"You have seen it before. From setting fire to trains and cars. Putting people in fire, bombing, throwing cocktails - they did all these heinous acts," she said.

Hasina said that Bangladesh has had a democratic trend since 2009 by which Awami League came to power.

"We have more work ahead of us. We want to complete them. We hope the boat will win and once again we can form government with the support of the people and materialise the status of a developing country that we have got," she said.

She said that she has faith in people.

Hasina recalled that she had to deal with imprisonment, torture, bombs, and grenades in her life.

"But I was able to restore people's right to vote. Today people have got that right to vote. They can apply it," she said.

She said that the election will be free, fair and impartial.

"People should vote for whoever they want, but the election should be fair - that's what we want. We want all kinds of cooperation from people," she said.

Replying to the question about BNP's boycott of the elections, she said that BNP is a terrorist organisation.

"They never believe in elections. BNP was founded by a military dictator who illegally seized power in violation of the constitution…. Sealing the votes and taking away the votes of the people - this is their character," she said.

In this connection, she mentioned that as BNP is not getting the opportunity of vote-rigging, they are not participating in the election.

She recalled that no one ever complained about the 2008 elections where BNP got only 30 seats, out of 300.

"And Awami League alone got 230 seats. Since then, BNP has been boycotting the elections. Because rigging votes, yes or no votes, tampering with the right to vote – this is their character. That's why they don't come to the elections as they will not be able to do that again," she said.

The prime minister said that BNP-Jamaat clique can do terrorism acts, kill people, burn people alive, setting fire on trains, burning polling stations.

"They think that is their politics. And for doing this, the people of the country rejected them. This is the fact," she added.

In response to the foreign media's question on how acceptable the election will be while BNP is boycotting it, she said that her responsibility is towards the people of the country.

"Whether people accept this election or not it is important to me. So, I don't care about their (foreign media) acceptance. No matter what did the terrorist party say or not?"

In response to another question, she said that Bangladesh is independent and sovereign.

"Although we are a small country, we have a large population. So, we have established the democratic rights of the people. The welfare of the people of the country is our main goal. That's what we want to do."

She mentioned that Awami League government has ensured the democratic process.

"Because development is not possible without democracy. This achievement of the country is due to continuous democratic streak from 2009 to 2023," she said.

She also said that if anyone look at the times of other governments including military rule, they will see that they could not make any development for the country.

"When Awami League comes to power, people get the right to vote and food. And that is our main goal. We have successfully done this. It will continue in the future."

Hasina expressed optimism about winning the election.

"I am definitely optimistic because the people of the country are with me. In sha allah, we will win," she said flashing a victory sign.