Jatiyo Party to be the opposition in parliament: Quader

The Jatiyo Party will be the main opposition in the parliament and independent lawmakers will remain independent, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

Quader said this while replying to queries from journalists during a press conference at the AL president Sheikh Hasina's office in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.

Questioned whether the situation would mean Awami League versus Awami League in the parliament, Quader said "They [Jatiyo Party] are a political party. Why would it turn into Awami League versus Awami League?"

"They are the Jatiyo Party, not the Awami League. The independent candidates are independent. And if you consider parties, then the Jatiyo Party is the opposition party," said the AL general secretary.

Replying to a query on government controlling commodity prices, Quader said the prime minister has ordered all the ministries to formulate an action plan.

Work has already begun on this matter, he said, adding, "this is not a task of a day or two and you all see the implementation already."

Referring to BNP's black flag procession, Quader said, "BNP, having lost everything, is mourning. I will tell them to wear black badges during the black flag procession, then their programme will be fulfilled."