Star Digital Report
Mon Jan 8, 2024 01:01 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 04:43 PM

AL wins 222 seats: EC sources

Commission is yet to announce full list of winners
The ruling Awami League has won 222 out of 298 seats in yesterday's 12th parliamentary election, Election Commission sources said.

Out of 300 constituencies, polls to one constituency – Naogaon-2 – was postponed following the death of independent candidate Aminul Haq in December. EC is yet to announce the result of another constituency as polling of two centres was withheld.

After AL, independent candidates were the most successful in the January 7 election, winning 62 seats.

Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, won just 11 seats, the EC sources said.

Awami League had 258 seats in the previous parliament.

