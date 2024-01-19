AL mulls taking ‘boat’ off local body polls

Against the backdrop of post-election infighting between the Awami League candidates and the party independents, the AL is now actively considering not to field candidates with the "boat" symbol in the upcoming local government polls, party insiders said.

A division opened up between the AL grassroots due to its strategy of allowing party leaders to run in the January 7 national polls as independents and it led to violent infighting.

Grassroots leaders ran against the party nominees in almost half of the 299 constituencies.

Worried about this, the AL leadership has taken some initiatives, including touring districts and holding meetings with grassroots leaders. The party has already warned the grassroots leaders of stern organisational actions against infighting.

Elections to upazila parishads are likely to begin in March.

According to sources, the issues of infighting and taking "boat" off local government polls came up during an informal discussion among some top AL leaders at the party headquarter on Bangabandhu Avenue on Wednesday. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader was present.

Most of the leaders recommended not allowing candidates to contest the polls with "boat" symbol to avoid further division in the grassroots.

Quader in response said he will discuss the issue with party President Sheikh Hasina to make a final decision.

"Many leaders favour taking 'boat' off the local government elections. We put forward the proposal before the party general secretary and he will discuss the issue with the party president. She will make the final decision," AL Joint General Secretary Mahabubul Alam Hanif told The Daily Star yesterday.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in some districts where tension prevails over infighting within the AL. Besides, all police units have been asked to take immediate measures if any untoward incident occurred, said police sources.

"Necessary steps have been taken to keep the law and order under control. We are carrying out our duties without considering political affiliation of an individual. Stern action will be taken against those found involved in attacks, vandalism and clashes," Md Anwar Hossain, deputy inspector general (operations) of police, told The Daily Star.

According to AL leaders, divisions within the party grassroots widened after 2015 when the party started fielding candidates in the local body polls with its electoral symbol "boat".

In November 2015, five laws related to union parishads, upazila parishads, municipalities and city corporations were amended, allowing the use of the party symbols in the polls to those local government bodies.

After the allocation of electoral symbols by the Election Commission, the AL took many initiatives including serving show-cause notices, issuing warnings of punitive actions, expulsions from the organisation, and not giving party posts, but failed to deter the AL leaders from running against the party nominees.

Before the January polls, the AL chief allowed the party men to run as independents. This was against the party charter which stipulates that if anyone contests against the party candidate in an election, the person will be expelled from the organisation.

The AL took such a decision this time to make the election look participatory and increase the voter turnout.

In the January 7 polls, AL independents ran against the party nominees in at least 181 constituencies.

A total 62 independents won the elections, including 58 leaders of the AL and its front organisations.

According to a report of Human Rights Support Society, at least five people were killed, 60 shot and more than 450 people injured in clashes in at least 39 districts till January 17 after the national polls.

Even the AL candidates, who lost the polls to party independents, came up with allegations of rigging and irregularities in the election and demanded re-elections. They blamed the party grassroots for their defeats.