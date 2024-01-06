10 inmates out of 47,000 voted thru postal ballots

Finds Star after speaking to 34 jail authorities

With the country going to polls tomorrow, at least 86,000 inmates in 68 jails across the country also got a chance to exercise their franchise through postal ballots this time.

However, when The Daily Star communicated with officials of 34 jails across the country, it found out only 10 inmates out of over 47,000 in those jails voted.

Out of the 10 inmates, seven are from Narayanganj jail, two from Mymensingh, and one from Moulvibazar.

Mokammel Hossain, jail superintendent of Narayanganj, said there are around 1,670 inmates in the jail. "We informed the inmates through loudspeakers last month that votes can be given through postal ballots. At first, around 50 inmates expressed a desire to cast votes. But many of them later failed to meet the requirement," he said.

Mokammel said an inmate has to submit his NID number, voter number, and polling centre details to cast postal votes. Once this information is submitted, the jail authority sends an application to the returning officer concerned.

Once all these processes are completed, the postal ballots are sent to jail. The inmate then gives the vote secretly and the ballot is again sent back to the returning officer through the postal service, he said.

In Mymensingh Central Jail, there are around 1,800 inmates and only two of them submitted the necessary documents, said Jahanra Begum, senior jail superintendent. There are around 5,200 inmates in the five jails of Mymensingh division.

In Sylhet, out of the four district jails -- Sylhet, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, and Sunamganj -- among 677 inmates, only one from Moulvibazar showed interest, said Md Sagir Mia, deputy inspector general of prisons of Sylhet Range.

"We went through the process for the first time this year. For this, it got a bit complicated for us," he said.

The inmates did not show any interest in casting votes through postal ballot as the process is troublesome. — Suvash Kumar Ghosh Senior superintendent Dhaka Central Jail

In Dhaka Central Jail, there are around 10,000 inmates, but none of them applied for votes.

"The inmates did not show any interest in casting votes through postal ballot as the process is troublesome," said Suvash Kumar Ghosh, senior jail superintendent.

Even none of the around 10,000 inmates in the five jails in Gazipur expressed their desire to cast votes, according to officials.

A similar scenario was found in Chattogram and Barishal divisions.

Altab Hossain, DIG prisons for Chattogram Range, said, "Around 16,000 prisoners and inmates are now behind bars at three hill tracts, Cox's Bazar, Feni, Cumilla, and Noakhali jails. But none wanted to cast a postal vote."

In the six jails of Barishal division, there are over 2,600 inmates and none of them showed interest.

Col Sheikh Sujaur Rahman, additional inspector general of the directorate of prisons, said, "We circulated the information to all 68 jails across the country in November last year regarding the postal ballots, and district jail authorities have taken steps on it."

According to sources, a person wishing to vote by postal ballot has to apply to the returning officer concerned within 15 days from the date of announcement of the polls schedule. The application shall mention the voter's name, address, and serial number.

After applying, the returning officer will mail the postal ballot paper and an envelope to the voter. Then the voter will send the envelope back after casting their vote as soon as possible.

The final result is declared by adding the results of the ballots received to the original results.