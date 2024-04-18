Unveiling voices: Ananke’s Women in Literature Festival 2024

Featuring a diverse lineup of 38 authors from 9 countries—including UAE, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Scotland—the festival promises three days of engaging panel discussions, interviews, poetry readings, and discussions on the theme of language and erasure. Past guests have included prominent figures such as Urvashi Butalia of Zubaan, writers like Meena Kandasamy, Anam Zakaria, K Vaishali, Kiran Manral, Arpita Das of Yoda Press, Naveen Kishore of Seagull Books, and Mehr F Husain of Zuka Books (Pakistan), along with esteemed authors such as Sana Mir, Saba Karim Khan, Sabyn Javeri, and Safinah Danish Elahi.

This year, Dr Niaz Zaman, an eminent academic, writer, and translator from Bangladesh will also be a part of Ananke's Women in Literature Festival 2024 among others. On her participation, she said, "I look forward to participating in Ananke Women in Literature Festival 2024, to listening to the voices of women from different backgrounds and with diverse experiences, and in sharing my experiences in our common pursuit of freedom of thought and expression."Bangladeshi-born independent artist and writer Nupu Press will be releasing her first art book titled My Illustrated Camino Diary in April. Nupu Press will be in conversation with Nigerian-born Bangladeshi American writer and photographer, Abeer Hoque on the theme of gender, focusing on the invisible work of women, especially in South Asian contexts.

Scheduled for April 23, this immersive event invites attendees to join the conversation and explore what it truly means to be human amidst the diverse linguistic and cultural tapestry.

This is an excerpt. Find the full event report on DS Books and The Daily Star's websites.