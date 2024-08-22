In memory of Ghulam Murshid: Researcher, author, journalist

Ghulam Murshid’s passing marks the end of an era in literature

Bangladeshi researcher and writer Ghulam Murshid, has passed away today, on August 22, 2024, at the age of 84. The Dhaka University alumni was not only a highly celebrated author, but was also a scholar, journalist, and a distinguished lexicographer.

Apart from writing on celebrated literary figures like Kazi Nazrul Islam, Rabindranath Tagore, and so on, the author also edited a three-volume Bangla subject-based dictionary, Bibartonmulak Bangla Abhidhan, which includes two hundred years of history of the Bangla dictionary and is the first of its kind to be based on historical principles.

Murshid was also the recipient of numerous awards, including the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1982, the Prothom Alo Book Award in 2007, the IFIC literary prize 2018, and the Ekusey Padak for language and literature in 2021. He first published Vaishnava Padavali Prabeshak in 1968, and other notable works such as the Bengali-English-Bengali Dictionary in 1988 and Lured by Hope: A Biography of Michael Madhusudan Dutt in 2003.

In a speech on his 80th birthday, Ghulam Murshid said, "I have many more books to write. I want to work till my last breath".

Murshid's passing marks the end of an era in literature, but his contributions will continue to educate and inspire readers for generations to come.