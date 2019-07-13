 Dhaka, Seoul eye stronger ties | The Daily Star
12:00 AM, July 13, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 01:04 AM, July 13, 2019

Dhaka, Seoul eye stronger ties

South Korean PM due today

With South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon scheduled to arrive today on a three-day official visit to Bangladesh, both the countries are keen on greater engagements in trade and investment.

A number of instruments on trade, investment and cultural fronts are likely to be signed during the visit to strengthen bilateral relations.

Bangladesh will be Lee’s first destination as part of his four-nation tour from July 13-21, aimed at strengthening Seoul’s ties with Central and Southwest Asia with a balanced diplomacy in the Middle East. He will also visit Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Qatar.

During his visit to Bangladesh, the Korean PM will hold a bilateral meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at PMO tomorrow afternoon. Lee Nak-yon will call on President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in the evening.

