Apply: Chevening Scholarships for Bangladeshi students to study in the UK

The Chevening Scholarships offer a prestigious opportunity for students worldwide to pursue a one-year master's degree in the United Kingdom. Funded by the UK government, the programme is designed for individuals with the passion and influence to address pressing local, national, and global challenges.

The scholarship is fully funded, enabling recipients to focus entirely on achieving their professional and academic goals. During the year in the UK, scholars develop their expertise, build extensive professional networks, experience British culture, and foster lasting positive connections with the UK.

Application timeline

Applications for the 2026–27 Chevening Scholarships were opened on August 5, 2025. The last date for applying is October 7, 2025. From mid-October 2025 to January 2026, applications will be assessed against the eligibility criteria and reviewed by independent reading committees. Shortlisted candidates will be notified by mid-February 2026 and invited for interviews, which usually take place between March and April 2026.

Interviewees must upload their references before the end of the interview period. Results will be announced from mid-June 2026 onwards. Successful candidates must submit at least one unconditional offer from a UK university by July 9, 2026. Studies begin in the UK in September or October 2026.

Eligibility requirements

Applicants must meet these requirements to apply for the Chevening Scholarship:

Be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory.

Commit to returning to their home country for at least two years after the scholarship ends.

Have at least 2,800 hours (around two years) of work experience after graduating from your undergraduate degree.

Hold an undergraduate degree that qualifies them for a UK master's programme.

Apply to three eligible UK university courses and secure an unconditional offer from at least one within the stated deadline.

With its combination of funding, mentorship, and professional development, Chevening remains one of the most sought-after scholarships for those aiming to make an impact in their home countries and beyond. Apply for the Chevening Scholarship here: https://www.chevening.org/scholarship/bangladesh/.