Vice-Chancellor's International Scholarship 2025 - Cardiff University

Cardiff University is a public research university located in Cardiff, Wales, and a member of the prestigious Russell Group. They are offering the "Vice-Chancellor's International Scholarship 2025" which is worth GBP 10,000 in the form of tuition fee reduction for international students applying for selected postgraduate courses from Bangladesh.

To secure the scholarships, students must have an offer from Cardiff University and pay any required deposit by the date specified on their offer letter. No separate application for the scholarship is required. The exact deadline for the scholarship will be mentioned in the student's offer letter.

