Elevating Healthcare: SUB's Department of Public Health hosts successful seminar on professional development

The Department of Public Health at State University Bangladesh (SUB) achieved a significant milestone in advancing knowledge and collaboration in the healthcare sector with its seminar on "Elevating Healthcare Excellence: Empowering Professionals for a Healthier Future." The event was held at Dr. Mahbubul Islam Auditorium in LABAID Specialized Hospital at Dhanmondi, and took place on November 29, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

The seminar witnessed an enthusiastic participation of over 110 professionals. The lively atmosphere included a Q/A session where participants actively posed questions and engaged in discussions with the speakers. Prof. Dr Nawzia Yasmin, Chairperson and Pro-Vice Chancellor of State University of Bangladesh (SUB), attended the seminar, guiding the audience on a journey to understand the major trends and forces that will shape the future of healthcare.

The esteemed panel of speakers also included: Chief Guest: Prof. Major (Retd) Dr Laila Arjumand Banu, Chief Gynecologist & Past President OGSB Labaid Specialized Hospital, Dhaka; Special Guest: Dr Md Jahangir Kabir, Chief Consultant Urologist, Uro-oncologist Labaid Specialized & Labaid Cancer Hospital, Adjunct Professor, SUB; Special Guest: Prof. Dr Mariam Faruqui (Shati), Senior Consultant, Gynae & Obs. Department & Labaid Fertility Centre; Keynote Speaker: Dr Abu Jamil Faisel, Public Health Expert; Advisors, MOHFW; Adjunct Professor, DOPH, SUB; Guest: Nuhad Raisa Seoty, Associate Professor and coordinator of the MPH program, Department of Public Health, SUB.

Healthcare professionals engaged in lively discussions about their professional growth, highlighting the importance of lifelong learning and teamwork in the ever-changing field of healthcare. Keynote speaker Dr Abu Jamil Faisel shed light on the opportunities for higher education in Bangladesh and abroad, particularly highlighting the MPH program at SUB as a valuable asset for healthcare professionals. Farida Begum, an alumna of the Department of Public Health, SUB hosted the event.

The seminar marked a remarkable success, leaving an indelible impact on the healthcare community. The Department of Public Health at SUB continues to lead the way in fostering excellence and empowerment in the healthcare sector.