Things to keep in mind for your grad school resumé

Throughout university, you probably made sure to build a strong resumé including good grades, research work, and gathering work experience to build your resume for grad school. While all that certainly gives you an upper hand, your effort is wasted if you don't equally emphasise arranging and presenting your qualifications. This is where your resumé – what information you include and how you design it – comes into play.

Writing a resumé can be hard to master. When seeking advice, different sources will tell you different things. And, with time and the changing market, the unsaid requirements of resumé keep changing. When it comes to graduate school applications, there are some constant factors that are persistent across multiple institutions. Regardless of where you choose to apply, here are three key elements that your resume should include:

Add a professional summary

Below your contact details, you should write a short and concise professional summary outlining any relevant experiences, achievement, and reasons for applying to graduate school, potential career goals, etc. Your summary should be a maximum of two to three sentences. Think of this section as an elevator pitch for your admission where you include unique skill sets and experiences that would set you apart from other candidates. Slipping in why this graduate programme will be a boost for your career is essential while merging in what aspects make you a potential candidate.

Stick to one page

There's nothing wrong with doing more than the bare requirement. In fact, it's recommended when you're in such a competitive pool.

However, not all experiences and achievements need to be added your resume. Choose the best accomplishments which will set you apart from the crowd and demonstrate your skill set to the fullest extent. Make sure to use action verbs when you describe what your roles demanded of you and what you accomplished.

It's highly advised to not go over one page. Additionally, everything you don't include in your resumé can potentially be points to touch on in your statement of purpose, which is where you add to your resumé and not restate it. Within a good margin, sections of your contact information, education, relevant work experiences, and social work is sufficient. If you have space in your one page, accomplishments and publications, and skills are the sections that should take priority.

Use a polished design and format

It might be tempting to pull out the latest eye-catching templates for your résumé. However, keep in mind that the admissions officers are going through hundreds of applications and the last thing they want to look at is an overdone resumé that's barely readable or one that's difficult on the eyes. So, note that simplicity is key. Keep your resumé simple and free of any unnecessary designs. Some universities will even tell you what kind of template to follow and provide samples. Additionally, more often than not, you don't need to include your picture. It's best to stick to a minimalist design with consistent formatting and visual appeal.

Every university and programme have résumé requirements with unique modifications. It's crucial that you cater your résumé to each programme and present yourself as a potential and worthy candidate. It's not easy, and it might just come down to the finer details you put into the documents of your application.

Good luck!