BRAC University CFO appointed Treasurer

Ariful Islam, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of BRAC University, has been appointed as its Treasurer on July 10, by the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Islam joined the university in December 2020 and is currently leading finance, IT, procurement, international student and scholarship functions, and a new campus project. He is also the chairman of IPDC Finance PLC and its Risk Management Committee and a nominated director of the Ayesha Abed Foundation.

Islam has held senior executive roles at British American Tobacco (BAT) Group across Asia Pacific markets for 23 years. He has also served as an independent director and chairman of the Board Audit Committee of Toshrifa Industries Limited.

Islam attained a BSc (Honours) in Economics from Scottish Church College, Calcutta University, India, and an MBA in Finance from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Dhaka University. He has also obtained an Advanced Diploma in Management Accounting from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK).