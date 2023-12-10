RU student found dead at Shamsuzzoha Hall

A Rajshahi University student was found dead in his room at Shaheed Shamsuzzoha Hall on the university campus today.

The deceased, Fuad Al Khatib, was a student of the Department of Social Work for 2017-18 academic session and the son of Aminul Islam of Gaibandha, said hall provost Ekramul Islam.

"Fuad was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) around 3:30pm, but doctors told us that he died three to four hours ago," the hall provost told our Rajshahi correspondent.

Fuad lived alone in a single room at the dormitory.

Ekramul Islam said a student of Fuad's neighbouring room saw him lying on his bed at 9:00am today.

At 3:00pm, when the student saw Fuad again lying in the same way, he became curious and informed the hall provost.

Later, some fellow students with the help of the hall administration took Fuad to RMCH.

Resident students of the dormitory said Fuad returned to the hall from his village home around 3:00am and went to bed.

Meanwhile, the crime scene teams of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) inspected the scene and collected evidence, said Md Ruhul Amin, officer-in-charge of Motihar Police Station.

Police are investigating the death, said the police official.

His body was sent to the RMCH morgue for autopsy, the OC said.

However, police and doctors are yet to confirm the reasons behind the death.