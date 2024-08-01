There is a certain eeriness in the atmosphere right now, a feeling that is most likely shared by millions of Bangladeshis around the world, especially our student population. What began as peaceful demonstrations seeking reform of an unfair quota system had turned violent at one point. What followed was unmitigated chaos and unrest, the likes of which this country has not seen in a very long time.

At the time of writing, at least 162* lives were lost during the unrest. Among those who passed, many were students, some were people going about their daily lives, and some were watching the situation unfold from their homes. Whether they were a student actively participating in the protest, an innocent passerby, or even a six-year-old child, the violence did not seem to differentiate.

With the violence followed a nation shrouded in darkness – darkness that seemed to extend past the borders that surround our nation, seemingly spreading through the rest of the world. The internet blackout amidst the crisis further added to the nation's collective dread and fear of not knowing what will happen next.

Even if a sense of normalcy has been promised, it cannot be achieved in the aftermath of everything that has transpired so far. Every passing day is marked with fear, outrage, and even disbelief at the transpiring events. However, the feelings have been met with an equal measure of suppression, if not greater.

In these times, the feeling of absolute hopelessness has been permeating all of us at large. However, that does not mean we will be lulled by whatever "normalcy" surrounds us.

As a publication that engages in discourse surrounding students and their lives, we want to do our due diligence in not only amplifying their voices but also giving them a platform to rightfully express their lived experiences and opinions.

This is a publication that believes in holistic education and equal opportunities for all the students of this country, but it also believes wholeheartedly in their right to freely express themselves. Regardless of the amount of investment, promises of progress, and unbridled opportunities, we believe there can be no future without the success and support of the students.

*The actual number could be much higher