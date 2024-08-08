Campus
Thu Aug 8, 2024 01:29 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 01:35 PM

CUET bans politics for students, teachers, and staff

Star Digital Report
Photo: Nahid Munna

Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) yesterday imposed a complete ban on student politics and prohibited all political affiliations for its faculty members, staff, and administrative personnel.

The decision was made at the university's 136th emergency syndicate meeting on Wednesday, according to Registrar (Additional Charge) Prof Sheikh Mohammad Humayun Kabir, in a notification.

The notification issued yesterday states that involvement in any political organisation or activity is strictly prohibited for all students, faculty members, staff, and administrative personnel of CUET. Those found violating the ban will face disciplinary action as per university regulations.

The move comes amid growing calls from students nationwide to ban student politics, particularly in the wake of recent protests against discrimination.

