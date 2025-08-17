Campus
Sun Aug 17, 2025
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 09:28 PM

BRACU Law alumnus awarded full scholarship at Oxford

Rakibul Islam Bhuiyan, an alumnus of BRAC University’s School of Law
Rakibul Islam Bhuiyan, an alumnus of BRAC University's (BRACU) School of Law, has been accepted into the Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships and Leadership Programme, becoming the first Bangladeshi law graduate to do so. Through this programme, he will be granted the opportunity to pursue a fully funded Bachelor of Civil Law at the University of Oxford. 

The scholarship that Rakibul has received covers all tuition fees and living expenses and also includes a grant that will compensate pre-arrival costs such as visa fees, healthcare, and airfare. 

The Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships and Leadership Programme are awarded to outstanding university graduates and professionals, primarily from developing and emerging countries. 

Rakibul is currently serving as a senior legal and compliance manager at BRAC International. Having enrolled at BRACU in 2018, he attained the highest-ever CGPA at the law school and was awarded the Vice Chancellor's Gold Medal at the 15th Convocation.  

 

