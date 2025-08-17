BRACU Law alumnus awarded full scholarship at Oxford

Rakibul Islam Bhuiyan, an alumnus of BRAC University's (BRACU) School of Law, has been accepted into the Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships and Leadership Programme, becoming the first Bangladeshi law graduate to do so. Through this programme, he will be granted the opportunity to pursue a fully funded Bachelor of Civil Law at the University of Oxford.

The scholarship that Rakibul has received covers all tuition fees and living expenses and also includes a grant that will compensate pre-arrival costs such as visa fees, healthcare, and airfare.

The Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships and Leadership Programme are awarded to outstanding university graduates and professionals, primarily from developing and emerging countries.

Rakibul is currently serving as a senior legal and compliance manager at BRAC International. Having enrolled at BRACU in 2018, he attained the highest-ever CGPA at the law school and was awarded the Vice Chancellor's Gold Medal at the 15th Convocation.