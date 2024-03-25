Brac University holds event in solemn remembrance of 1971 genocide

In a solemn remembrance of one of the darkest chapters in Bangladesh's history, the history club of the Department of English and Humanities at BRAC University today hosted an event titled "Remembering the 1971 Genocide in Bangladesh".

The event took place at the lecture theatre of the university this morning.

David Dowland, registrar of Brac University, Nahid Afrose Kabir, a professor of history, Afsan Chowdhury, a researcher and columnist, Salma Khan and many faculty members and students were present.

Nahid shared the experiences endured by her family and the Bangladeshi people during the Bangladesh Liberation War.

The Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 marked a tumultuous period in the nation's history. Amid the struggle for independence, the Bangladeshi people faced unspeakable atrocities at the hands of the Pakistani military forces. The genocide perpetrated by the Pakistani army targeted innocent civilians.

"Today we remember the martyrs and victims of genocide with deep respect," she said.

Among the most horrifying aspects of this dark chapter was the widespread sexual violence perpetrated against Bangladeshi women and girls. Reports suggest that between 2,00,000 and 4,00,000 Bangladeshi females fell victim to rape and sexual abuse by Pakistani soldiers, leaving scars that continue to haunt survivors and their families to this day.

"They had taken the dignity of people and killed them. That was dehumanising. My mother used to wear saree. At that time, in West Pakistan saree was regarded as un-Islamic. She had a tough time fitting into society. I still remember the night when my neighbour uncle was screaming 'fire! fire!' We got up on the rooftop and saw the blaze,. If you could have gone back to that time, you would have felt our trauma," she said.

Students shared their perceptions about current issues during the event.

"The current parallel in Palestine … We have more pictures, evidence and concrete proof. If this same level of exposure were applied universally, would people have acknowledged it [1971 atrocities] as genocide or continue to deny it, much like they currently do with the situation in Palestine?" asked a student.

Despite the overwhelming evidence and testimonials documenting the atrocities committed by the Pakistani army during 1971, the United Nations has yet to officially recognise these atrocities as genocide.

Moreover, the Pakistani government has failed to acknowledge its role in these heinous crimes and offer a formal apology to the people of Bangladesh, and that is long overdue, a teacher said during the event.