Abantika's suicide: JnU assistant proctor released on bail

Jagannath University (JnU) assistant proctor Deen Islam, who was arrested in connection with student Abantika's suicide, walked out of jail on bail yesterday.

However, another accused, Abantika's classmate Amman Siddiqui, is still behind the bar.

Deen Islam walked out of Cumilla jail in the afternoon, said Md Feroz Hossain, officer-in-charge of Cumilla Kotwali Police Station.

OC Md Feroz Hossain said Deen Islam was released on bail today on the order of the High Court.

Family members of Deen Islam received him at the jail gate after his release, he said.

Earlier on March 16, police arrested the two accused following the death of Fairuz Abantika who committed suicide the previous day.