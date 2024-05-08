ULAB holds 7th convocation

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) held its 7th convocation on May 7 at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center, said a press release.

The chancellor's representative, Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, education and cultural affairs adviser to the prime minister, presided over the ceremony.

Prof Muhammed Alamgir, acting chairman of the University Grants Commission, was present as the special guest. Kamal Quadir, founder and CEO of bKash Ltd, delivered the convocation speech.

Dr Kazi Anis Ahmed, president of the ULAB Board of Trustees; and Prof Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB, also spoke on the occasion.