Dipu Moni should face trial for 'ruining' Monipur school

Demands Kamal Mojumder in parliament

Former State Minister for Industries and a ruling Awami League MP Kamal Ahmed Mojumder yesterday in parliament demanded trial of former education minister and presently Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni for allegedly destroying Monipur School and College founded by the AL MP.

Kamal Mojumder, a lawmaker from Dhaka-15 constituency, said this while participating on the thanksgiving motion on the President's speech.

Kamal Mojumder didn't mention the name of the former education minister during his speech.

Kamal Mojumder said, my constituency (Mirpur-Kafrul) is home to numerous Jamaat leaders and activists. Jamaat's Amir (Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury) became a candidate (in 2018 elections) from this area in the parliamentary election.

He alleged that Monipur School and College, which was previously being under the patronage of the PM, the only educational institution there, is now on the verge of ruin.

Kamal Mojumder alleged that under the patronage of the former education minister and deputy commissioner of Dhaka, Jamaat is now running the educational institution.

He said the shift caused disaster in the results in the last academic year as 2300 children failed and the number of GPA obtained by students fell by 1200 comparing to the previous year.

He complained that the pro-Jamaat teacher was appointed as the head master who can not speak due to paralysis.

"Despite repeated requests to the Ministry of Education, he has not been removed from his post. They are destroying this reputed institution," he said.

Kamal Mojumder said, "I call upon the prime minister to save the school. I built this school step by step on the land allotted by you (PM). I don't know why the former education minister is ruining the school. I want her to face trial."

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud in his speech on the thanksgiving motion said that there was conspiracy in domestic and foreign arena surrounding the 12th parliamentary elections.

He said, compared to other elections, there was no violence in January 7 polls. Many tried to raise questions.

Hasan Mahmud pointed out the voter turnout of Romania, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, Ireland and Portugal saying voter turnout in these countries was below 44 percent.

He said that so far 78 governments or heads of state have congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and expressed their desire to work with this government.

