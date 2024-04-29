What students should keep in their bags in this heat

Five years ago, summer had a different temperament. Today, it scorches with an intensity that feels unprecedented. Stepping outside is like entering a hot cauldron. As a student, I've found relief in the transition to online classes, which my university allowed in light of the oppressive heat. I no longer have to face the stuffy confines of public buses or sit in Dhaka's suffocating traffic. Being able to cocoon oneself at home and engage in remote schooling or work is surely a luxury. However, for many, such relief remains elusive. The harsh reality remains for the masses, who must withstand the scorching heat to make a living or for students who are always on the go.

Preparing for the sweltering heat is a must-do, especially for those who can't avoid going outdoors. Here's a handy list of essentials to stash in your bag, ensuring you stay cool and healthy during your outings.

Water bottle

A water bottle is the one thing you must keep in your bag, no matter what. In this heat, we all sweat profusely, and excessive sweat can lead to the loss of water and salts from the body. Symptoms of dehydration include headaches, dizziness, dry mouth, weariness, nausea, and low blood pressure. If you have any of these symptoms, you should start hydrating yourself. Everyone needs to drink up to three litres of water every day. But it is advised to keep a water bottle in your bag because drinking in smaller increments is more effective than drinking huge amounts infrequently.

Oral saline

Oral saline is another heatwave essential because of severe dehydration. Dehydration leads to the loss of water and salts, so oral saline solution can help to combat that. If you don't want to carry packets of saline in your bag, you could simply mix the saline with the water you will be taking outside.

However, it is crucial to know that saline solutions can't be treated like just another form of hydration like plain water. Excessive saline intake can lead to salt toxicity, which can result in nausea, vomiting, or even fatal in some circumstances. So, make sure to drink the saline solution only when you actually need it, ensuring that you don't exceed one packet a day or the recommended amount.

An umbrella, hat, or cap

I am still surprised when I go outside and see people not using umbrellas, hats, or caps during heatwaves. Umbrellas cover more surface area, and they are just as easy to carry in your bag. The intense heat could easily result in heat strokes, so when you are outdoors, seek shade to avoid direct sunlight. Carrying umbrellas, hats, or caps can provide portable shade and protect you from the sun's beams.

Masks

With Dhaka ranking fourth on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI index of 157 on April 16, it is safe to assume breathing in the air is not doing wonders for our bodies. It is essential to carry disposable masks in your bags when you're venturing outside. There are other fabric masks that you can wash and use, but even the best fabric face masks are not as effective as medical-grade masks such as N95 respirators. Medical masks can filter out up to 95 percent of aerosolised particles, while fabric face masks have been reported to filter out between 0.7 percent and 60 percent.

Handkerchiefs

Excessively sweating while going from one place to another in this heat is normal in this heat. We can sweat more than a litre a day in summer. Sweating can help keep your body cool at times, but sometimes excessive sweating can cause discomfort, so keeping a handkerchief will help you wipe your sweat. But upon returning home, washing is a must.

Sunscreen

To protect yourself from the sun's harmful rays, using sunscreen is crucial. Harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause irreparable skin damage and increase the risk of skin cancer. Sunscreens can keep the overall skin healthy and nourished while helping to prevent sunburns. Not all sunscreen is effective against UV rays. Invest in sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher. Sunscreen in the form of gels, creams, and lotions is the most effective. If your sunscreen has an SPF of 30, your skin should burn 30 times slower than if you were not wearing sunscreen. SPF 30 permits roughly 3 percent of UVB rays to reach your skin, whereas SPF 50 allows about 2 percent of those rays to pass through.

Portable mini fan

Portable mini fans can also be the solution to the discomfort faced in this heat. Mini fans are easy to carry and rechargeable. Especially in Dhaka traffic, students and city dwellers spend hours. Using a mini-fan during transportation can make the journey less stressful. The cost ranges around BDT 300-900. It could be a great investment for those who spend hours outside.

While some find comfort in the shift to online activities, many others are left to deal with the harsh reality of searing temperatures as they struggle to make ends meet. In the upcoming days of a heatwave, we must equip ourselves with the necessary tools to withstand the heat. From staying hydrated with water and oral saline to seeking shade with umbrellas and hats, every precaution is important. The significance of protecting ourselves from both the sun's rays and the city's toxic air cannot be overemphasised; therefore, masks and sunscreen are essential companions.

Azra Humayra is majoring in Mass Communication and Journalism at the University of Dhaka. Find her at [email protected]