Beat the heatwave: Tips and tricks to stay safe in hot weather

With the sudden change in the weather, almost all of us have felt the merciless warmth of the heatwave. Gone are the cooling days of winter, and with the heat kicking in, now is the perfect time to get those summer plans started. However, navigating the heatwave can be tough. With sweaty skin and nonstop exhaustion, it can be daunting sometimes, especially for people who are outside all day.

From preventing dehydration to sun protection, here are a couple of ways you and your loved ones can stay safe and happy and beat the annoying heatwave!

Photo: Collected / engin akyurt / Unsplash

The most important part about heatwave and summer, in general, is to stay as hydrated as possible. Ensure you are taking in your daily eight to ten cups of water a day, and more if possible. The extra water you add to your system will help you to cool off through the heat, as well as improve digestion and keep your skin glowing.

Adding electrolyte drinks into your summer routine is also a great choice, as it will help you replenish all the lost fluids through sweat. If you are active and busy, you could be at risk of heat exhaustion, so including nourishing drinks throughout your day can give you the extra boost you are looking for.

In the radiating heat, it is best to stay indoors or in shaded areas as much as possible. If you do venture out, make sure to take an umbrella with you to shade yourself from the sun. Avoiding direct contact with the sun will prevent sunburn and protect you from harmful UV rays.

Photo: Collected / BATCH by Wisconsin Hemp Scientific / Unsplash

For sunburns, wearing sunscreen is a must. Most people think that wearing sunscreen is not so essential, however, this is not the case.

Sunscreen is extremely important, especially for protecting your skin from sun damage and burns, as well as protection from skin cancer and premature ageing. So, prevent those nasty red rashes and lather up some sunscreen in the upcoming days!

Another cause of concern during heatwaves is heatstroke. If you are outside for too long and combine heavy activity along with it, your body will no longer be able to cope up with the intense heat and will eventually struggle to maintain the core body temperature.

This can even be fatal, as failure to maintain the body's core temperature can lead to damage to the brain and other vital organs.

To prevent heatstroke, stay hydrated, wear loose clothing to allow for more airflow, and never leave anyone in a parked car!

Photo: Collected / Jaizer Capangpangan / Unsplash

Ensure you are in environments that are cooling and do not trap in excess heat. Be sure to take extra care of children, the elderly, and pregnant women as they are more vulnerable to heat illnesses.

For staying cool indoors, ACs and fans are the most obvious option. But if an AC is not available, the best way to stay cool is to make sure your room is as open and well-ventilated as possible.

Keep those windows open and make your living space as breathable as possible. Cold showers and using cold rags on your body are also a great way of cooling down without an AC.