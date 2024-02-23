Off Campus
Inqiad Bin Ali
Fri Feb 23, 2024 07:55 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 08:04 PM

Linkin Park's "Friendly Fire": A heart-wrenching reminder of Chester Bennington's talents

Inqiad Bin Ali
Fri Feb 23, 2024 07:55 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 08:04 PM
Linkin Park’s latest release “Friendly Fire” is a fitting tribute to the life and exploits of Chester Bennington.
Linkin Park’s latest release “Friendly Fire” is a fitting tribute to the life and exploits of Chester Bennington.

Keeping in theme with "One More Light", Linkin Park's latest release, "Friendly Fire", is a fitting tribute to the life and exploits of Chester Bennington. The song had, in equal parts, elements of nu-metal, alt-rock, and pop all woven together intricately. Band members Joe Hahn, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Brad Delson, and Mike Shinoda deserve immense credit for executing the instrumentals and mixing the song to perfection. 

For Chester's part, words fall short of describing his vocal range. Even today, very few singers can match Chester's dynamism on the mic. I was left in awe at how he switched between deep-high and pitch-deep voices in a three-minute-long track. 

The music video for "Friendly Fire" was a breath of fresh air. It featured behind-the-scenes cuts from the band's recording sessions, sprinkled with some live concert footage. Video director Mark Fiore not only got the song's underlying message across but also presented the intense friendship and bonding between the members of Linkin Park from the very first frame to the last. One can only imagine the emotions the band's members had to go through while revisiting the memories of their dear friend. 

"Friendly Fire's" harrowingly beautiful lyrics perfectly encapsulate the feeling of loneliness amongst people who lost friendships for trying too much. 

"Friendly Fire" is a much softer melody which pings straight into the soul. It asks people to think hard before acting in this heartless world. Through Chester's pain, he requests the world to stop fighting useless wars of emotions and value our dearest ones as we can't ever put back what's been broken. 

Inqiad is a student at BAF SEMC.

