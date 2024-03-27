Off Campus
Rittique Basak
Wed Mar 27, 2024 05:03 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 27, 2024 05:15 PM

Most Viewed

Off Campus

BRAC University community raises BDT 2 lakh for orphanages, underprivileged, and university staff

Rittique Basak
Wed Mar 27, 2024 05:03 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 27, 2024 05:15 PM
Photo: Courtesy

A group of students from BRAC University, with support from faculty members and alumni, took the initiative of creating a positive impact on society through multiple campaigns aimed towards orphanages, underprivileged people near campus, and the BRAC University staff.

Recognising the struggle faced by many families during Ramadan, the students ensured that no one in the community went hungry during this month. Through a combination of personal contributions and crowdfunding, they raised over BDT 200,000 for distributing iftar to those in need. They have successfully provided iftar to 180 individuals and have supported an orphanage till now with plans for distributing iftar to 370 university staff members. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rittique Basak is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from BRAC University.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
২৫ মার্চ বাঙালির ওপর আক্রমণকারীদের একজন জিয়াউর রহমানও: প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

২৫ মার্চ বাঙালির ওপর আক্রমণকারীদের একজন জিয়াউর রহমানও: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘সেই সময় জিয়াউর রহমান যে মেজর থেকে মেজর জেনারেলটা হলো, এ প্রমোশনগুলো একে একে কে দিয়েছে? এটাও তো আওয়ামী লীগ সরকার দিয়েছে। বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিব দিয়েছে। এই অকৃতজ্ঞরা সেটাও বোধ হয় ভুলে যায়।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘বয়কট ইন্ডিয়া’ প্রচারণা: দ্বিধায় বিএনপির শীর্ষ নেতারা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification