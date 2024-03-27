BRAC University community raises BDT 2 lakh for orphanages, underprivileged, and university staff

A group of students from BRAC University, with support from faculty members and alumni, took the initiative of creating a positive impact on society through multiple campaigns aimed towards orphanages, underprivileged people near campus, and the BRAC University staff.

Recognising the struggle faced by many families during Ramadan, the students ensured that no one in the community went hungry during this month. Through a combination of personal contributions and crowdfunding, they raised over BDT 200,000 for distributing iftar to those in need. They have successfully provided iftar to 180 individuals and have supported an orphanage till now with plans for distributing iftar to 370 university staff members.

Rittique Basak is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from BRAC University.