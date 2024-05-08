Press Releases
Star Digital Report
Wed May 8, 2024 11:27 AM
Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 11:31 AM

Press Releases

ACI appoints Sabbir H Nasir as managing director of Shwapno

ACI Limited has appointed Sabbir Hasan Nasir as the new managing director of Shwapno recently. 

 

Sabbir Nasir joined ACI in 2012 as the executive director of Shwapno, and under his leadership, Shwapno has become a leading brand and a household name in Bangladesh.

Dr. Arif Dowla, the Group Managing Director, has commended Sabbir Nasir for his transformational leadership at Shwapno.

With over 28 years of professional experience both locally and internationally, Sabbir Nasir has served in various management positions in multinational companies as well as leading local companies, said a press release. 

After graduating from BUET in Mechanical Engineering in 1996, Sabbir Nasir began his career at Bata Shoe Limited. He later obtained his MBA from IBA while working at Bata and subsequently moved on to work at IDE and Golfrate H&PC Limited in Angola, where he oversaw the manufacturing operations of Unilever in the Angolan market. Sabbir Nasir has also worked at TetraPak South East Asia Private Limited and served as the CEO of OTOBI during 2006-2011.

In addition to his academic achievements, Sabbir Nasir is also an alumni member of MIT Sloan School of Management and the University of California, Berkeley. 

