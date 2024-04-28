LafargeHolcim wins ‘Green Factory Award 2023’

Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, chief executive officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, receives the Green Factory Award 2023 from Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, speaker of the national parliament, at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka today. PHOTO: LafargeHolcim Bangladesh

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh received the "Green Factory Award 2023" yesterday for its continued endeavor to ensuring eco-friendly technology and a safe workplace in its cement plant in Chattak upzaila of Sunamganj.

The Chhatak Plant ranked first in the cement sector, according to a press release.

Speaker of the National Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was present as chief guest and handed over an award to Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, chief executive officer of the cement manufacturer, at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka today.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment organised the award-giving ceremony.

A total of 29 companies from 12 sectors received the 'Green Factory Award 2023'.

Among others, Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, state minister for labour and employment, along with other government high officials were also present.