Bluesign, SBCCI hosts seminar on sustainability

Rufenacht Daniel, chief executive officer of Bluesign, and Abdur Rashid, president of the Switzerland-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SBCCI), pose for photographs with participants of a seminar, titled “Digital Product Passport (DPP) with Bluesign Roadmap” jointly organised by Bluesign and SBCCI at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel recently. Photo: Bluesign

Bluesign, a global total solutions provider for sustainable textile production, in collaboration with the Switzerland-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SBCCI), recently organised a seminar, styled "Digital Product Passport (DPP) with Bluesign Roadmap".

Executives and sustainability experts from top brands like Ralph Lauren, Lindex, Levi's, Next, Bestseller, CSS, Ted Bernhardtz, Tesco, and Sainsbury's joined the event held at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel in the capital, said a press release.

The gathering served as a platform for the brands operating in Bangladesh to engage in meaningful discussions, share insights, and collaborate on strategies for the advancement of the textile industry.

Md Shahan Reza, country manager of Bluesign, emphasised holistic and verified primary data sources analysed by industry experts to structure sustainability measures in the textile industry so that efficient and effective measures can be implemented.

Rufenacht Daniel, chief executive officer of Bluesign, gave a presentation.

Katharina V Mayer, regional director for the Indian Subcontinent at Bluesign, said: "Through collaborative efforts and shared expertise, we can drive meaningful change and create a more sustainable future for the textile industry and the planet."

Eros Robbiani, head of political, economic, and cultural affairs at the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, Khaled Chowdhury, senior political, economic, and communication officer, and Abul Hasnat, chief executive officer of Swiss Elegance, were present.

Among others, Saad Omar Fahim, secretary general of SBCCI and director of Clarichem, Abdur Rashid, president of SBCCI and country manager of SGS Bangladesh, Mohammad Mohi Uddin Bhuiyan, coordinator of SBCCI, and Anindya Sundar Golder, brand solutions manager of Archroma, were also present.