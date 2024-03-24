A tribute to Professor Rehman Sobhan

Just a few days ago, we celebrated the 89th birthday of our country's noted economist and public policy champion Professor Rehman Sobhan. Prof Sobhan is better known as one of the authors of the two-nation theory, which ultimately helped us form the philosophical base of an independent Bangladesh.

Few names in Bangladesh's historical archives evoke as much respect and admiration as Prof Sobhan's. He is a renowned economist, a visionary leader, and an unwavering supporter of social justice. His lifetime commitment to improving Bangladesh has had a profound impact on the country's development trajectory.

While we were progressing with our economics studies, the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), as an institution, had a deep impact on us. So were some books authored by Prof Sobhan on public enterprises and foreign aid.

I came across Prof Sobhan in the early eighties through a few seminars on economic issues and public policy. He always came out to be very articulate, confident and missionary. I have always seen him demonstrating a strong commitment to moral clarity and intellectual rigour throughout his distinguished career.

His innovations in the fields of governance, rural development, and poverty alleviation have brought him recognition on a global scale, and his contributions to academia are unmatched. He established a forum for evidence-based policy-making as the founder of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), encouraging discussion among decision-makers, the business community, and civil society to address the nation's most pressing issues.

His influence goes far beyond academic boundaries. His steadfast dedication to social justice and democracy has served as a beacon of hope amidst Bangladesh's turbulent political climate. His voice has been heard during difficult times as a voice of reason, promoting democratic principles and inclusive policies.

In addition to his scholarly accomplishments, Prof Sobhan left behind a legacy of real change. His contributions to the creation of Bangladesh's first Five-Year Plan, as well as his support of rural development and land reform, are deeply ingrained in the history of the country.

His participation in the planning commission during the early years of Bangladesh's independence along with our founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established the groundwork for sustainable development, enabling millions of Bangladeshis to escape poverty.

As we reflect on Prof Sobhan's remarkable life and legacy, let us honour his intellectual prowess as well as his steadfast dedication to the principles of justice, equality, and advancement. His life serves as a bright example of what it means to dedicate oneself to the service of others in a world where division and discord are commonplace.

Almighty has given him a rare ability to go deep into an issue or even beyond. He would always listen more and try to come up with some quotable quotes at the end of the discussion. I was pleasantly surprised to know the number of books he has read during the coronavirus pandemic, much more than the average of any corporate America CEO or even researcher in our part of the world.

Today when we celebrate his birth, let us take inspiration from his courage, wisdom, and unwavering belief in the ability of human potential to transform societies and uplift the marginalised as Bangladesh marches toward an uncertain future.

The lives that Prof Sobhan has impacted and the enduring effects of his work bear witness to his spirit. In Professor Rehman Sobhan, Bangladesh has a steadfast advocate and visionary leader. May his vision for a just and prosperous Bangladesh guide our path forward for years to come.

The author is an economic analyst