Business
Star Business Report
Tue Apr 23, 2024 11:42 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 23, 2024 11:45 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Sustainability disclosure standards needed to access external financing

Says BSEC commissioner
Star Business Report
Tue Apr 23, 2024 11:42 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 23, 2024 11:45 PM

Banks and financial institutions need to embrace global sustainability disclosure standards to access international financing and promote private sector development, said Mizanur Rahman, a commissioner of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

He said the sustainability reporting guideline recently introduced by the Bangladesh Bank should be mandatory for banks and financial institutions to ensure accountability and transparency.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This is because Bangladesh requires an audit system to meet global standards in order to secure international financing for private sector development, he said.

Rahman made the comments while speaking at a webinar on "Updates in Corporate Reporting, Auditing, and Ethics Standards" organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) on Monday.

The BSEC commissioner suggested accounting professionals enhance their understanding of auditing to ensure the production of quality and standard corporate reports.

He, however, raised concerns about the risk to the auditing profession as the use of artificial intelligence in accounting and auditing is increasing.

Regarding disputes at family-run businesses, Rahman said good governance and standard accounting practices can address these challenges.

He said the local currency has depreciated by almost 50 percent against the US dollar over the past 24 months. Alongside inflation, this has created an unfavourable business environment.

Therefore, there is a need for accounting professionals to address these challenges through standard reporting and adherence to professional ethics, he said.

Md Tazul Islam, a partner at Rahman Rahman Huq Chartered Accountants, suggested technologies be adopted for sustainability reporting.

MBM Lutul Hadee, vice-president of the ICAB, emphasised the need for formulating ethically standard audit reports.

He also called for understanding the changing trend in the reporting system using artificial intelligence.

The webinar was chaired by Muhammad Farooq, a council member and past president of the ICAB. SK Ashik Iqbal, a partner at Nurul Faruk Hasan & Co, made a keynote presentation at the event while AKM Azhar Haque, a director for audit and assurance at the firm, also spoke.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC)Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB)Bangladeesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ahmed Zaker & Co banned from auditing activities

Ahmed Zaker & Co banned from auditing activities

Stocks’ floor price for block market eased

Police urged to restrict Alliance Capital’s MD from leaving Bangladesh

Police urged to restrict Alliance Capital’s MD from leaving Bangladesh

By road travel to India through Hili land port resumes after 2 years

SAFF U-19: Bangladesh lose to India in the semi-finals

|বাংলাদেশ

নির্ধারিত সময়ে চালু হচ্ছে না পতেঙ্গা কন্টেইনার টার্মিনাল

প্রয়োজনীয় যন্ত্রপাতির সব এসে না পৌঁছানায় এবং বেশ কিছু আইনি ছাড়পত্র যোগাড় করা শেষ না হওয়ায় সৌদি কোম্পানিটি আরও দুই মাস সময় বাড়ানোর আবেদন করেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রানা প্লাজা ধসের ১১ বছর: নিহতদের স্মরণে মোমবাতি প্রজ্বালন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X