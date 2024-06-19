Stocks close higher after Eid vacation

The prime index gained for the third consecutive day

The major index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the country's premier bourse, closed higher today after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, maintaining the gaining streak for the third consecutive day.

The trading of the capital market was closed for five days on account of weekly holidays and Eid-ul-Azha vacation. The last day of trading was held on Thursday when the market was on an upward trend.

In today's morning session, Unilever Consumer Care, Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh, Marico, Berger Paints Bangladesh and Eastern Lubricants Blenders were among the large-cap shares that performed well.

Square Pharmaceuticals, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Renata, Kohinoor Chemicals, Unique, BAT Bangladesh, Eastern Bank, National Bank, Linde Bangladesh also finished the day with a stunner.

Pubali Bank, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Grameenphone, IFIC Bank, BRAC Bank, United Commercial Bank, Premier Bank, Olympic Industries and Padma Oil Company ended the day with a slide in performance.

The DSEX, the benchmark index, gained 43.57 points, or 0.85 percent to close the day at 5,161.38.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-based companies, advanced 13.25 points, or 1.20 percent to 1,121.31.

The DS30, the index that comprises the best blue-chip firms, rose 22.25 points, or 1.22 percent to 1,844.13.

According to the daily market update by UCB Stock Brokerage, the market closed on a positive note with a decrease in turnover.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded, fell 41.76 percent from the previous day to hit Tk 246 crore.

Among the sectors, the engineering, general insurance, and travel and leisure sectors closed in a positive territory while the telecom sector closed in a negative territory.

The pharmaceuticals sector dominated the turnover chart accounting for 17.33 percent of the total daily turnover of the market.

Of the issues that changed hands on the DSE, 232 increased, 96 declined and 64 did not see any price oscillation.

Aziz Pipes dominated the pullers' chart, gaining 9.94 percent, closely followed by Central Insurance Company, Bangladesh Industrial Financial Company and Bangladesh General Insurance Company, who all chalked up gaining more than over 9 percent.

Aramit Cement, Prime Insurance Company and Safko Spinnings Mills gained 8.99 percent, 8.87 percent, and 8.80 percent, respectively.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries, Beacon Pharmaceuticals and Monno Agro & General Machinery were also among the pullers' chart.

Siker Insurance Company shed the most, losing 3.91 percent.

Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries, Tamijuddin Textile Mills, ONE Bank, Ring Shine Textiles, and Mithun Knitting and Dyeing, placed in the draggers' chart with the loss of more than 2 percent.

Premier Leasing & Finance, Coppertech Industries and Yeakin Polymer were also among the worst performers.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange witnessed a similar trend as the Caspi, the main index of the port city bourse, rose 61.23 points, or 0.42 percent, to close at 14,608.47.