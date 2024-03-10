Technical glitch hits DSE website again

The technical glitch that hit the website of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) at the beginning of the trading of the day resurfaced even after the closure of the market.

The indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) were showing "unusual" data due to the operational error.

In a notice on its website earlier, the DSE had asked investors to ignore today's indices and not to panic.

The operation returned to normalcy as of 1 pm.

"The operational error has been addressed. The indices of the DSE are now showing corrected figures," said the DSE.

However, the error resurfaced at 3:10pm, meaning the website was not giving accurate data even after the closure of the market. The situation persisted at the filing of the report even at 4pm as well.