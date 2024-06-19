Dhaka stocks open higher after eid vacation

The prime index gained 22.6 points as of 1.22pm

Major indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the country's premier bourse, opened higher today after the Eid holidays, maintaining the gaining streak.

Trading was closed for five days on account of weekly holidays and Eid-ul-Azha vacation. The last day of trading was held on Thursday.

In the morning session, Unilever Consumer Care, Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh, Marico, Berger Paints Bangladesh and Eastern Lubricants Blenders were among the large-cap shares that performed well.

The DSEX, the benchmark index, gained 22.6 points, or 0.44 percent to 5,140.42 points as of 1.22pm.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-based firms, also advanced.

Out of the 380 scrips, 201 gained, 127 declined and 60 did not see any price movement as of 1.22 pm.