Business
AFP, Colombo
Thu Feb 22, 2024 02:04 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 22, 2024 02:12 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Sri Lanka repays $20m Iranian oil debt with tea

Sri Lankan officials have previously said that the tea-oil swap did not break US sanctions on Iran, since tea was a food item and the deal did not involve Iranian blacklisted banks.
AFP, Colombo
Thu Feb 22, 2024 02:04 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 22, 2024 02:12 PM
Sri Lanka Iran debt Tea
Photo: stockking on Freepik

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka said Wednesday it had exported tea worth $20 million to Iran to partially repay its $251 million oil debts, with Colombo saying Tehran's visiting foreign minister had expressed "satisfaction" at the deal.

"So far $20 million worth of tea has been exported to Iran under the barter trade agreement," Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena's office said in a statement after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The tea-for-oil deal was agreed upon in December 2021, but exports were delayed by Colombo's economic crisis that forced then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down in July 2022.

The barter deal allows sanctions-hit Iran to avoid having to use scarce hard currency to pay for imports of popular tea.

It also allowed Sri Lanka to pay with tea, as the country was short of foreign currency.

Sri Lankan officials have previously said that the tea-oil swap did not break US sanctions on Iran, since tea was a food item and the deal did not involve Iranian blacklisted banks.

The island defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt in April 2022 and secured a $2.9 billion IMF bailout early last year.

Ceylon tea, known by the island's colonial-era name, made up nearly half of Iran's consumption in 2016. However, the proportion has declined in recent years.

Related topic:
Sri LankaIran
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

India vs Sri Lanka

'Sack them all': Outcry in Sri Lanka after World Cup humiliation

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

14h ago

Love, loss, and hope in Tehran

Sri Lanka celebrate 10-wicket win against Afghanistan

2w ago

Hasaranga returns to captain SL against Zimbabwe

এই অঞ্চলে সমুদ্রপথে ব্যবসা-বাণিজ্য যেন সংঘাতপূর্ণ না হয়: প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

বিনিয়োগে আগ্রহী দেশকে আমাদের সমুদ্রের তেল-গ্যাস উত্তোলনের আহ্বান করব: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘আমাদের এই অঞ্চলে যে ব্যবসা-বাণিজ্য চলে সেটা যেন সংঘাতপূর্ণ না হয়।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

ডলার সংকট, বাড়বে বিদ্যুৎ বিল ও লোডশেডিং

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification