Business
Star Business Report
Thu Feb 29, 2024 08:05 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 09:01 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Soybean oil to be Tk 10 cheaper from tomorrow

A litre of soybean oil will be Tk 163, down from the existing Tk 173
Star Business Report
Thu Feb 29, 2024 08:05 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 09:01 PM
Soybean oil to be Tk 10 cheaper

The refiners have decided to start selling soybean oil at Tk 163 a litre from tomorrow, a Tk 10 down from the existing rate.

"The customers will be able to buy soybean oil at the new price from tomorrow," Taslim Shahriar, deputy general manager at Meghna Group of Industries, one of the biggest commodity importers and processors, told The Daily Star today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The refiners' decision came after a meeting between the commodity processors and officials of the commerce ministry held at the Secretariat in Dhaka on February 20.

In the meeting, Ahasanul Islam Titu, state minister for commerce, asked the refiners to cut soybean oil prices.

In February, the National Board of Revenue lowered customs tariffs on rice, sugar and dates and removed value-added tax on edible oil imports so that the prices of the four commodities fell, easing inflationary pressure on consumers.

In Bangladesh, inflation persisted over 9 percent since March last year, eroding the buying power of the poor and the low-income groups.

Related topic:
Soybean oil price in BangladeshSoybean oilSoybean oil price cut by Tk 10 per liter
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Refiners slash soybean oil prices

Refiners cut soybean oil, sugar prices

Soybean oil crisis: Govt cracks down on hoarders

Oil, sugar price hike yet another shock to the economy

Edible oil crisis: Time to overcome vulnerabilities

vat cut on edible oil

5% VAT on edible oil extended to Dec 31

|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

এখন পর্যন্ত ৪৬ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

সকাল ১১টা পর্যন্ত ৩৩ মরদেহ হস্তান্তর

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মন্ত্রিসভা সম্প্রসারণ: ডাক পেলেন নজরুল ইসলাম চৌধুরী, অন্য যারা আলোচনায়

১৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification