Govt raises bottled soybean oil price to Tk 167 a litre

But cuts loose soybean oil price by Tk 2 a litre

The government today fixed the retail price of bottled soybean oil at Tk 167 a litre, up from the existing price of Tk 163 a litre.

The price was hiked because of the lapse of a duty facility and a hike in its international prices, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu said today.

The retail price of five-litre bottles of soybean oil was fixed at Tk 818 and super palm oil (loose) at Tk 135 a litre.

However, the government has lowered loose soybean oil price by Tk 2 to fix it at Tk 147 a litre.

He announced the new prices at a press conference held at the commerce ministry in Dhaka today.